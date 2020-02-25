High Surf Advisory Issued for Windward Side of Island

A high surf advisory has been issued for the windward side of the Big Island through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service’s advisory is from Hawī in North Kohala along the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

According to NWS, surf will be higher than normal, there will be shore breaks and dangerous currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous. There are currently no beach closures at this time.

However, beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.