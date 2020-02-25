February 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 63. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 76. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.