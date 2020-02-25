Brush Fire Burns 50 Acres in Honoka‘a

A brush fire burned 50 acres in Honoka‘a Monday before being contained by firefighters.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department report said the slow-moving flames started on privately leased ranch land in Kukaiau, mauka of Umikoa, and burned through koa trees, stumps and grass. Winds were blowing mauka toward Mana Road.

The blaze was inaccessible to HFD ground vehicles. The department deployed two helicopters to conduct aerial water drops. Two bulldozers dispatched by the Department of Public Works dug a perimeter fire break, and HFD said the fire was fully contained.

Water drop operations were eventually suspended due to fog.