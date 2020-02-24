Hawai‘i International Tropical Fruit Conference Set For Fall

Hawai‘i International Tropical Fruit Conference will celebrate its 30th year this fall.

The conference is scheduled for Sept. 25 to 27 at the Maui Economic Opportunity building in Wailuku and continues with five gatherings on the neighbor islands. Dates run consecutively Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 with mini-conferences on Moloka‘i, O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Hilo and Kona.

Geared to farmers, educators, orchard managers and proponents of sustainable agriculture, the multi-day conference is presented by the statewide Hawai‘i Tropical Fruit Growers (HTFG) and is open to the public.

The 2020 conference is titled Keeping It Local and offers a lineup of visiting researchers and agro experts sharing information and breakout sessions on a variety of topics.

Gabriel Sachter-Smith will give the keynote, titled Global Banana Diversity, with Dr. Noa Kekuewa Lincoln and HTFG Executive Director Ken Love offering presentations on Breadfruit in Hawai‘i-Past and Present and New Fruit Cultivars, Varieties and Species for Hawai‘i. Also in the works are farm tours.

The conference is made possible with the support of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and the Hawai‘i County Department of Research and Development.

Registration forms and the fee schedule are available at www.HTFG.org or by contacting Love at [email protected] or Mark Suiso at [email protected].

Hawai‘i Tropical Fruit Growers

Marking its 31st year, HTFG was incorporated in 1989 to promote tropical fruit grown in Hawai‘i. It is a statewide association of tropical fruit growers, packers, distributors and hobbyists dedicated to tropical fruit research, education, marketing and promotion.