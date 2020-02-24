Camp Agape Big Island Receives $20K Walmart Grant

Organizers of the annual Camp Agape Big Island recently received a $20,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation at the Hilo Walmart.

Camp Agape is a three-day camp for Hawai‘i children whose parents are incarcerated or transitioning out of incarceration. The camp provides campers with a safe, nurturing environment of food, games and other activities, as well as an opportunity for mentors to positively affect their lives.

“All of us are so thankful to have the local support of Camp Agape from Walmart,” said Kahu Charlie Kama. “We are expanding our program this year and will be able to accommodate more campers because of their generous donation.”

The $20,000 grant will provide accommodations, bus transportation, meals, activities, backpacks, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets and toiletries for approximately 150 campers.

“It’s our pleasure to help support this camp and mentorship program for island keiki and families,” said Mark Roberts, store manager for Hilo Walmart. “We believe in working together to spark change and building stronger communities.”

For more information, visit halepulekeolahou.com/camp-agape.