Ladies Artisan Market Conference, Networking Event Coming in March

Ladies Artisan Market has announced the inaugural LAM Networking Women’s conference alongside its first 2020 Networking Mixer of the year.

The event will celebrate LAM’s two-year anniversary and International Women’s Day. The theme for this year’s event is Flourish, Amplify & Shine.

The conference will be held March 7, 2020, at the Fountain Courtyard and Ballroom at the Fairmont Orchid. The marketplace opens at 8 a.m. The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the networking mixer is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

LAM is currently accepting proposals for conference presenters and seeking sponsorships, vendors, attendees and advertisers for its program book and grand prize/raffle donations.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The presenter proposal form can be found online. A link to the sponsorship letter can be accessed here.

Donations valued at $100 and higher will be promoted across LAM social media pages. Items less than $100 will be promoted in a group post with other donors. Grand prize donors will be advertised on the radio and in the paid Facebook ads as well as on social media.

Email [email protected] with any questions or with interested in sponsoring, vending (including shared/double booths) and/or donating prizes.

The Facebook event link can be accessed here.