Kona Historical Society Marks Girls’ Day With Dolls

Hina Matsuri, better known as Girls’ Day or Doll Festival, is a Japanese holiday still observed in Hawai‘i, even among multi-ethnic families. Visitors to Kona Historical Society’s Kona Coffee Living History Farm in Captain Cook on Tuesday, March 3 will have the opportunity to participate first-hand in some of the traditions.

Inside the historic farmhouse, the public will see a display of elaborate dolls, generously provided by Kona Historical Society members Antu Harvey and Paul Schneider of Holualoa.

This doll set is called Hina Ningyo and represents the Japanese emperor, empress and their court, all in traditional costume and often seated on tiers. Families with young daughters display these doll sets starting in late February. The dolls are immediately taken down after March 3 out of superstition. Some people believe dolls left on display too long delay the marriage of the family’s daughters.

Kona Coffee Living History Farm visitors can also make their own paper dolls. In addition, the farm will have rare, bite-sized rice crackers for visitors to eat as a snack.

Kona Historical Society is a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the Kona districts and their rich cultural heritage within Hawai‘i. The Society celebrates Hina Matsuri because it’s an opportunity to reflect on the rich, unique traditions the Japanese brought to Hawai‘i.

The Kona Coffee Living History Farm is located at 82-6199 Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook, near mile marker 110. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. The farm tells the stories of Kona’s coffee pioneers from 1926to 1945 and early Japanese immigrants. It is the only living history coffee museum in the United States.

For more information, call Kona Historical Society at 808-323-3222 or visit www.konahistorical.org. To get the latest updates regarding the Society’s programs, historic sites and special events, “LIKE” Kona Historical Society on Facebook.