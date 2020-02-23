February 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.