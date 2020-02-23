Applicants Sought for Position on Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission

The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission.

The Hawai‘i State Constitution prohibits members of the State Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

Members of the Commission serve on a voluntary basis. Travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oahu will be reimbursed. The term will run from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawai‘i, and may not hold any other public office.

The Judicial Council nominates two individuals for each vacancy on the Commission. The nominees’ names are sent to the Governor, who selects one of the nominees for appointment.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by March 18, 2020 to: Judicial Council, Hawai‘i Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813-2902.

Applications are available on the Hawaii State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council at 808-539-4702.