Annual Buddha Day Service Set For March

The Hawai‘i Association of International Buddhists (HAIB) will celebrate Buddha.

HAIB announced its 8th Annual Buddha Day Service at Kona Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Kealakekua, the festivities of which start at 9:30 a.m. on March 8.

This event celebrates the birth of Shakyamuni who became Buddha and is open to the public. Practicing Buddhists from all traditions, and all those interested in learning more about Buddhism, are welcome to attend.

The guest speaker is Rev. Satoshi Ka’imipono Tomioka from the Puna, Pahala, and Na‘alehu Hongwanji Buddhist Temples.

During the service, ministers and representatives of Buddhist sanghas will be invited up to the Hanamido, a floral shrine representing Lumbini Garden where the Buddha was born. Here, offerings of sweet tea are made to the baby Buddha — a centuries-old practice that originated with the Brahmins. Before and after the service, all in attendance will be given the same opportunity.

Following the service, the New Dharma Band will perform. Coffee and pastries will be served to all visitors, and bento boxes from the Kona Grill House will be offered for a donation of $10. Food will also be collected for the Hawai‘i Food Basket, and all donations are appreciated.

For more information about the Buddha Day Service, please contact Rev. Jiko Nakade at 808-322-3524 or Rev. Blayne Higa at 808-323-2993.

HAIB seeks to represent all Buddhist schools and traditions in order to foster friendship and understanding, to realize the essential unity of all Buddhist schools and to promote the development of spirituality in order to improve the quality of life among Buddhists and humanity as a whole.

For more information about HAIB, go online.