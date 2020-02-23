62 Monitoring for COVID-19 in Hawai‘i

There are currently 62 people in Hawai‘i self-monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19, including four on the Big Island, according to a state Department of Health press release.

No one in Hawai‘i is under mandatory quarantine, DOH said. The most recent passenger arriving in the state with travel to Hubei province completed his 14-day quarantine with no symptoms on Feb. 22.

The State Department has set Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution) for travel to Japan and South Korea. No travel restrictions are in place. However, the State Department recommends that for certain high-risk groups — older adults and those with chronic medical conditions — postponing of non-essential travel should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Before you travel, check out travel advisory and alerts for your destination(s) online.

COVID-19 Summary of Numbers as of Feb. 23, 2020

(updated as new information becomes available)

Number of Confirmed Case(s) 0 Number of Persons Under Investigation (current, testing pending) 0 Number of Persons Under Investigation (closed, testing negative) 0 Number of Persons Under Quarantine 0 Number of Persons Self-Monitoring with DOH supervision 62

Of the 62 individuals who are self-monitoring with public health supervision, 56 are on O‘ahu, four are on Hawai‘i Island, one is on Maui and one is on Kaua‘i.

Confirmed: Meets CDC criteria and positive test result received from a certified laboratory.

Person Under Investigation (PUI): Meets CDC criteria for investigation and testing pending.

Quarantine: Individuals are required to remain in a designated location and separated from others. They are actively monitored by Department of Health staff. Quarantine is enforceable by law.

Monitoring: Individuals voluntarily remain at home and refrain from work, school, gathering places, and public transit. They communicate daily with Department of Health staff.

There were 36 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States as of Sunday.