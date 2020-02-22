Mednick to Join PMG in Leadership Roles

Joshua Mednick has been named Chief Revenue Officer for Pacific Media Group and general manager for its Big Island and Kaua‘i radio station clusters, effective March 2, 2020, the company announced Friday.

Mednick will direct the company in revenue strategy and execution, in addition to overseeing GM duties for its Big Island and Kaua‘i radio stations.

“Bringing Joshua on board is a move that will bring the company together and take us to new heights,” said Chuck Bergson, director, president and CEO of Pacific Media Group. “He is a proven leader who will unite our multiple markets to better drive revenue and capitalize on our strategic market position across the state of Hawai‘i.”

As a 30-year media industry executive, Mednick has managed and operated broadcast media companies, radio/TV stations, play-by-play sports networks, digital and interactive media, event marketing and sponsorship sales in small to Top 10 markets. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer for Lazer Broadcasting Corporation, managing 42 radio stations in 18 media markets.

Prior to joining Lazer Broadcasting Corporation, Mednick held leadership positions at Casa Media Partners, iHeart Radio and Univision Radio.

“Chuck has assembled an amazing portfolio of assets led by a group of talented broadcasters,” Mednick said. “I am thrilled to join the executive team and to have the opportunity to collaborate with these professionals as we build out the sales systems, infrastructure and market strategies for Pacific Media Group.”