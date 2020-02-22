Hawaiian Electric to Host Public Meetings on Clean Energy Milestones

Hawaiian Electric is hosting public meetings to inform residents about the work being done to meet clean energy milestones and take part in the company’s Integrated Grid Planning conversation.

Starting March 3, 2020, Hawaiian Electric’s public meetings will feature a panel discussion and an open house where attendees get information on topics ranging from rooftop solar programs to electrification of transportation. The open house will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Hawai‘i Island, meetings will be held on:

March 3, Kailua-Kona, Kealakehe High School cafeteria, 74-5000 Puohulihuli St. 96740

March 5, Hilo, Hilo High School cafeteria, 556 Waiānuenue Ave. 96720

Panelists who will share their perspective on getting to 100% renewables are:

Colton Ching – Senior Vice President, Planning and Technology (Hawaiian Electric)

Kevin Waltjen – Director, Hawai‘i Island (Hawaiian Electric)

Lisa Dangelmaier – Director, System Operations and Planning (Hawaiian Electric)

Riley Saito – Deputy Director, Research and Development (County of Hawaiʻi)

Ron Terry – Principal (Geometrician Associates)

Carol Ignacio – Community

Hawaiian Electric wants community members to ask questions and offer their views as part of Integrated Grid Planning, a planning process to identify options for moving Hawaiʻi toward a clean energy future, a company press release said.

For those who cannot attend in person, visit Hawaiian Electric’s Virtual Open House online March 2 through March 20, 2020.