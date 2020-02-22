February 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.