Donations Sought for Veterans Home Military Memorabilia Wall

Administrators at Hilo’s veterans home hope to honor veterans for their service with a display of military memorabilia on the facility’s walls.

Staff at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, located at 1180 Waianuenue Ave., is reaching out to the public in hopes of gathering donations for the display, which will honor the service of veterans on a daily basis.

“We want our facility to show the pride and honor we have for our veterans, “ said Yukio Okutsu Administrator David R. Pettijohn. “Having these donations on our walls and in our facility is another way to honor all those that have served, and that allow us to serve them as residents.”

Military memorabilia the facility is in search of includes: framed and unframed photographs, uniforms, medals, newspaper articles from the war, flags, letters. etc. All donations will be displayed on site at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

Yukio Okutsu is the only state veterans hospital in the state. Services are provided to all veterans, regardless of the location of service or if their unit was not in Hawai‘i.

Anyone who would like to donate should call 808-961-1500. Additional information about the facility can be found at avalonhealthcare.com.