Big Island Lane Closures: Feb. 22-28

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation released of lane closures scheduled for Feb. 22-28. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KEA‘AU

Notice of non-working traffic signals on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of the intersection of Volcano Road and Paahana Street on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. due to maintenance work. By law, motorists must approach the intersection as a four-way stop. Special duty officers will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

KA‘Ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

NORTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 28, between the Pu Wa‘awa‘a Ranch Road and the scenic lookout, on Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

WAIMEA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 15 and 20, District of Kona sign to Pu‘u Lani Drive Bridge, on Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Pa‘auilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Twenty-four-hour closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 38, Kaumoali Bridge, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be directed with the use of temporary traffic signals.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 39 and 41, Kalopa Road to Kahawaili‘ili‘i Bridge, on Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PAPA‘ALOA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 29, Maulua Bridge to Moonlight Road on Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 75, Waikoloa Beach Drive, on Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawī Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 19 and 21, Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road to Ka‘auhuhu Road on Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).