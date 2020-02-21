Washington Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder Released from Custody

A Washington man has been released from police custody as authorities continue to investigate the death of his wife.

Hawaiʻi Police are continuing a criminal investigation into the discovery of a body on the southern shoreline of ‘Anaeho’omalu Bay this past Wednesday, which they have confirmed is Smriti Saxena.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Sonam Saxena, 43, reported his wife, Smriti Saxena, missing. The next day, at approximately 7:30 a.m., her body was found on the Waikoloa beach.

Later that same day, Sonam Saxena was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and held at the Kealakehe Police Station as authorities continued the investigation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“An autopsy was conducted and further testing is needed to determine the exact cause of death,” police say.

After conferring with prosecutors, Sonam Saxena was released pending investigation. Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area or near the south beach of ‘Anaeho’omalu Bay or may have seen Sonam or Smriti Tuesday evening (Feb. 18) to please contact Detective Keith Simeona at 808-326-4646 x281, email [email protected] or call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.