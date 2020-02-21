Signal Work in Kea‘au Will Impact Traffic Sunday

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will conduct work on the traffic signals on Highway 11 fronting Kamehameha Schools in Kea‘au on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The traffic signal lights at the intersection of Highway 11 and Pa‘ahana Street will not be operational as work crews replace a controller cabinet and electrical panel for the light signals.

Because the traffic lights will not be working, motorists must treat the intersection as a four-way stop. Road work signs will be posted in the area and special duty officers will be on-site to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.