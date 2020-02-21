HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Feb. 21, 2020

As of Friday February 21, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Jonathan M. Anderson, 27, Mountain View

Joseph Anderson, 36, Mountain View

Kevin M.H.S. Anderson, 39, Pa‘auilo

Michael Anderson, 25, Pāhoa

Shaun T. Anderson, 33, Keauhou

Shealyn K.P.A. Anderson, 21, Pāhoa

Timothy J. Anderson, 62, Kailua-Kona

Marry Andios, 30, Hilo

Dwayne K. Andrade, 59, Kealakekua

Earl N. Andrade 57, Captain Cook

Rachael S.P. Andrade, 50, Pāhoa

Arnel A.J. Andres, 26, Hilo

Carlos M. Andrew, 46, Hilo

Marvin Andrew, 23, Hilo

Tim E. Andrews, 21, Ocean View

Tyrel W. Andrews, 38, Pāhoa

Luanna K. Andrewson, 47, Mountain View

Roman V. Andryushkin, 43, Moskovsky, Russia

Naresh Aneja, 53, New Delhi, India

Danny Anes, 24, Kailua-Kona

Joshua Angel, 30, Hilo

Ben Anitok, 32, Honolulu, HI

Jungi Anni, 43, Kealakekua

Angel N.L. Ano, 31, Kea‘au

Apreal Joy R. Ansagay, 20, Honoka‘a

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.