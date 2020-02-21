HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Feb. 21, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Feb. 21, 2020February 21, 2020, 8:45 AM HST (Updated February 21, 2020, 8:45 AM)
As of Friday February 21, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Jonathan M. Anderson, 27, Mountain View
Joseph Anderson, 36, Mountain View
Kevin M.H.S. Anderson, 39, Pa‘auilo
Michael Anderson, 25, Pāhoa
Shaun T. Anderson, 33, Keauhou
Shealyn K.P.A. Anderson, 21, Pāhoa
Timothy J. Anderson, 62, Kailua-Kona
Marry Andios, 30, Hilo
Dwayne K. Andrade, 59, Kealakekua
Earl N. Andrade 57, Captain Cook
Rachael S.P. Andrade, 50, Pāhoa
Arnel A.J. Andres, 26, Hilo
Carlos M. Andrew, 46, Hilo
Marvin Andrew, 23, Hilo
Tim E. Andrews, 21, Ocean View
Tyrel W. Andrews, 38, Pāhoa
Luanna K. Andrewson, 47, Mountain View
Roman V. Andryushkin, 43, Moskovsky, Russia
Naresh Aneja, 53, New Delhi, India
Danny Anes, 24, Kailua-Kona
Joshua Angel, 30, Hilo
Ben Anitok, 32, Honolulu, HI
Jungi Anni, 43, Kealakekua
Angel N.L. Ano, 31, Kea‘au
Apreal Joy R. Ansagay, 20, Honoka‘a
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.