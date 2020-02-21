Hit-and-Run Crash in Kea‘au Sends 1 to Hospital

A 32-year-old was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Kea‘au this morning.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department responded to the intersection of Highway 130 and Kaloli Drive. Officers learned that a driver of a green Saturn sedan traveling south on Highway 130 made a left turn onto Kaloli Drive and struck the motorcyclist, who was traveling north on the shoulder of Highway 130.

“The driver of the green sedan left the scene without providing information,” police say.

According to Hawaii Fire Department, the man was transported to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the identity of the driver of the green sedan to contact Officer Chad Sato of Puna Patrol at 808-965-2716 or call the police department’s non-emergency line 808-935-3311.