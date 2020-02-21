Hilo Woman Wanted for Questioning in Burglary

Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a Hilo woman wanted for questioning in a burglary investigation.

Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for Jaime Malia Lopes-Miras, 43, in connection to the incident that occurred in November 2019.

Lopes-Miras is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

No image of Lopes-Miras is available at this time.