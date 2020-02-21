3 Small Quakes Rattle Puna

The US Geological Survey recorded three small earthquakes around Puna — two offshore and one one by Pahala.

The first two quakes occurred offshore. The first at 1:16 UTC and measured at 2.5 magnitude, about 30 miles from shore. The next quake was at 8:10 UTC was nearby the first and measured at 3.3 magnitude. The third rumble occurred at 13:48 UTC and measured at 2.5 magnitude. The shake was 1.8 miles east of Pahala.

Residents in the area reported on social media feeling the shakes and hearing them. One individual wrote on Facebook that they felt one Koa‘e, just next to Kapoho.

“Definitely a quick shake with a rumble,” she said.

Other residents reported feeling the quakes in Leilani Estates, Nanawale and Volcano.