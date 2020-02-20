Local Youth Hunters Invited to Hunt at PTA

Local youth hunters have been invited to the US Army at Pohakuloa Training Area for a hunt this weekend.

A hunt is being offered to youth with a valid PTA hunting permits on Feb. 22-23 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Training Area 1-4 (Humuula).

All hunters are required to check in and out of hunting areas online with iSportsman. Registered hunters are requested to assist PTA in testing the iSportsman reservation and check in system by conducting “practice” reservation and check-in on Thursday at 6 p.m. (reservation) and check-in after 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.

For questions regarding the hunt or iSportsman, please call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545.

