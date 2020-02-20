KPD Arrest Mother of Missing Idaho Children

Police on the island of Kaua‘i arrest Lori Vallow Thursday, the Idaho mother of two children missing since September.

KPD is holding Vallow on two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, obstructing officers and contempt of court. Her bail has been set at $5 million.

Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua, 7, haven’t been seen for five months, yet Vallow never filed a missing person report. The case of their disappearance has received media attention across the world.

Kaua‘i police made the arrest on a warrant from Madison County, Idaho, where Vallow failed to fulfill an order that she bring her children before the court to provide evidence of their conditions. It is not believed either child is on the island.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are known to frequent Kaua‘i. A court appearance at a date yet to be determined, will see an extradition order to Idaho for Vallow, which she will have the option to fight in court.