High Surf, Small Craft Advisories Remain in Effect

Several advisories and a warning remain in effect for the Big Island through tonight to Friday.

3:15 AM HST Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

Strong trade winds will maintain elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through Friday afternoon. Surf will gradually subside from Friday night into this weekend as the trade winds weaken.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHAT: Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet.

WHERE: East facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.

WHEN: Through Friday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong currents making swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Heed all advice from ocean safety officials, and exercise caution. If in doubt, do NOT go out.

9:05 PM HST Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

WHAT: North gales to 35 knots in Ma‘alaea Bay, and east gales to 35 knots elsewhere.

WHERE: Ma‘alaea Bay, the Alenuihaha and Pailolo Channels, and the waters south of the Big Island.

WHEN: Through Thursday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

9:05 PM HST Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

WHAT: Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 knots.

WHERE: All Hawaiian waters, except the waters included above in the Gale Warning.

WHEN: Through Thursday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.