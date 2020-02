Heightened aviation training is scheduled at US Pōhakuloa Training Area next week.

From Feb. 24-28, between the hours of 1-3 p.m. and again at 8-10 p.m., there will be training involving Marine helicopters.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer Mike Donnelly, either by calling 808-969-2411 or emailing [email protected]