Archery Hunting Season Opens at GMA in March

Get your bows ready.

Archery hunting in the Pu’uanahulu Game Management Area (GMA) begins Sunday, March 1 and continues weekends and state holidays through Sunday, June 28.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) also announced in a press release that the annual closure of the archery season in this GMA will be from July through February.

The following conditions and restrictions will apply for the hunt:

The daily bag limit will be one pig of either sex, one male sheep (ram) and two goats (any sex) per hunter per day. These are also the season limits for each species — one pig of either sex, one male sheep (ram) and two goats (any sex) per hunter.

Hunters will need to obtain 2020 ram and goat tags to legally hunt in this area. Tags may be obtained from any Hawai’i Island DOFAW office. Sheep and goat tag fees will be $10/tag for residents and $25/tag for non-residents.

Hunters must be in possession of an unused 2020 ram or goat tag to continue hunting in the area. The harvest tags will not be transferable and must be placed through the hind leg of the animal immediately after each kill.

ATVs will be allowed in the area and must remain on designated roads.

Report game law violations or any suspicious activity to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) at 808-974-6208 in Hilo. After hours and on weekends and holidays, calls may be made toll-free to DOCARE at 808-643-DLNR (643-3567). The area may be closed to hunting and other public access at any time due to wildland fire or fire hazards.

For additional information, contact DOFAW Offices at the following phone numbers: Hilo: 808-974-4232 or Kamuela at 808-887-6063.