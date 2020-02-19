Police Seek Help Finding Missing Woman

Police have responded to the report of a body in the Waikoloa area, officials confirmed this morning.

Hawai‘i Police Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said officers are currently investigating the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available. The body was found in the vicinity of where a visitor went missing on Feb. 18, Wagner also confirmed.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police reached out to the public this morning with assistance in locating the Washington State woman who was last seen at Lava Lava Beach Club at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Smriti Saxena, 41, is described to be of Indian ethnicity with a fair complexion, 5 feet and 2 inches tall and 102 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with a multi-colored floral design and a black jacket. Anyone with information on Smriti Saxena’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency Dispatch line at 808-935-3311.