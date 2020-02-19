Police Arrest Husband for Murder of Woman in Waikoloa

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested Sonam Saxena, a 43-year-old male from Bellevue, Washington, on the count of murder in the second-degree following the discovery of his wife’s body Wednesday morning.

The remains of Smriti Saxena, 41, was found near ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay in the district of South Kohala on the morning of Feb. 19. She was reported as a missing person, last seen the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area of the south beach area of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay Tuesday evening to contact Detective Keith Simeona at 808-326-4646, ext. 281 or by email at [email protected] The police department’s non-emergency number is 808-935-3311.