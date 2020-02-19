KCH Unveils New Operating Rooms

Kona Community Hospital is celebrating the makeover of the facility’s three operation rooms.

On Feb. 20, KCH Surgical Services Department will unveil three newly renovated operating suites. The completion of the work is a culmination of over two years of planning and construction to upgrade the rooms.

“The construction began by completely demolishing one OR suite at a time down to the studs,” according to a press release from Kona Community Hospital.

Each suite was then rebuilt with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. New technology includes new equipment booms, air conditioning system, a new LED lighting system, and video integration to provide better images during surgery to name a few.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The new design provides improved throughput to better manage all aspects of our surgical cases,” said Charlie Cholet, RNFA, and Director of Surgical Services. “Each OR was built with integrated technologies that create an improved, more efficient space.”

Currently, the Kona Community Hospital Surgical Services Department performs over 2,200 surgical procedures annually. Operating suites are equipped for inpatient, outpatient, elective and emergency procedures.

The $6 million project was primarily funded through Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds from the State. CIP funding is restricted to maintenance and facility improvement projects, and cannot be used for day-to-day hospital operations. Additional monies were received from the Kona Hospital Foundation to support the purchase and installation of the lighting system.