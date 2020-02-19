Job Fair Coming Wednesday

The Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Those interested can show up for one of two sessions, from 8 a.m to noon or from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held in the human resources office, located on the second floor of wing three.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The resort is hiring 17 different positions, including spots in banquet and foodservice, guest services and housekeeping.

Applications can be filed at jobs.marriott.com. There will be expedited processing Wednesday for those who apply online prior to attending the fair. More information can be found by calling 808-930-4851.