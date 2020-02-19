High Surf Advisory Issued

A high surf advisory has been issued for east-facing shores until 6 p.m. Friday.

Strong trade winds will produce high surf along east-facing shores and will subside over the weekend, as will the winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves are expected to be six to nine feet. Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

The high wind advisory also remains in effect until Thursday at 6 a.m.

According to the NWS, northeast winds of 20-35 mph are expected with localized gusts over 50 mph. Areas affected include the Kohala Mountains, Waimea and Volcano region.

Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.