HDOT Begins Guardrail Improvements on Hāmākua Coast

Guardrail improvements along Hawai‘i Belt Road on the Hāmākua coast begin today.

According to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, there will be a 24-hour single lane closure in both directions at the Kaumoali Bridge located between Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) and Government Main Road. Traffic will be directed by temporary traffic signals during the work.

Upon completion of the project at the Kaumoali Bridge, work will progress to the Waipunahina Bridge located on Hauola Road, and finally to the Kalopa Bridge on Hawai‘i Belt Road. Areas with limited space will require single lane closures to ensure the safety of work personnel.

The work schedule for the improvements is being finalized. Motorists should be advised that each project site will maintain a 24-hour single lane closure. Work at all three bridges is anticipated to be completed by fall 2020, weather permitting.