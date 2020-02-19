Gale Warning for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
February 19, 2020, 4:15 PM HST (Updated February 19, 2020, 4:01 PM)
3:30 PM HST Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

What: East gales up to 35 knots elsewhere.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel and waters south of the Big Island.

Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

