Federal Funding Coming to Kona International Airport

The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole is set to receive $3.7 million in federal funding for safety improvements, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday.

“These funds will make it easier to travel to and from our state and are particularly important because Kona International is just one of two points of entry to Hawai‘i,” said Sen. Michael Schatz. “Kona International is of growing importance to the whole state as a hub for international travel and as an alternative to Honolulu if needed.”

Kona International is the third-busiest of the state’s 15 airports and the only US Port of Entry in Hawai‘i other than Honolulu. Provided through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, this grant will cover the cost of rehabilitating lighting systems along the airport’s runway and taxiways, making it safer in low-visibility conditions.

Gov. David Ige also released $8 million from the capital improvement projects fund for the new USDA inspection building at the airport.