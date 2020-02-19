DUI Arrests for Week of Feb. 10-16

During the week of Feb. 10, 2020, through Feb. 16, 2020, Hawaiʻi Police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 147 DUI arrests compared with 144 during the same period last year, an increase of 2.1%.

There have been 131 major accidents so far this year compared with 119 during the same period last year, an increase of 10.1%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

To date, there were four fatal crashes, resulting in four fatalities, compared with two fatal crashes, resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes and 100% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.