Death of Hilo Man Ruled as Suicide, Police Say

By Big Island Now
February 19, 2020, 8:23 AM HST (Updated February 19, 2020, 8:23 AM)
A man found dead in Hilo on Valentine’s Day was ruled a suicide, Hawaii Police report Wednesday morning.

On Feb. 14, Isaac Wessel-Rivera’s body was found on the edge of the Wailuku Riverbank in Hilo. The area was closed for several hours Saturday while police investigated the scene.

On Feb. 18, an autopsy was performed on the body. A pathologist determined the cause of death to be a hanging, and the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

The same evening Wessel-Rivera was discovered, police took a 32-year-old Hilo man into custody for questioning. He was later released and no charges have been filed against him.

