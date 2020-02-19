Body Discovered in Area Where a Woman Was Reported Missing

Police have responded to the report of a female body in the Waikoloa area — the same area where a woman was reported missing, officials confirmed this morning.

Hawai‘i Police put out an alert for Smriti Saxena, 41, at approximately 1:34 a.m. Big Island Now first reported the investigation into a body found in the area at about 7:21 a.m.

Hawai‘i Police Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said officers are currently investigating the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Saxena is visiting from Washington State, Wagner said. She was last seen on Feb. 18 at Lava Lava Beach Club at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Saxena is described to be of Indian ethnicity with a fair complexion, 5 feet and 2 inches tall and 102 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with a multi-colored floral design and a black jacket. Anyone with information on Smriti Saxena’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency Dispatch line at 808-935-3311.