Wind Advisory for Areas of Hawai‘i Island

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of the Big Island until Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, northeast winds of 20-35 mph are expected with localized gusts over 50 mph. Areas affected include the Kohala Mountains, Waimea and Volcano region.

Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.