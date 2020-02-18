PSD Announces New Wardens for HCC, KCF

Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center and Kulani Correctional Facility are under new management.

The Department of Public Safety announced the promotions of Cramer Mahoe as HCCC’s new warden and Wanda Craig as warden for Kulani Correctional Facility, effective on Valentine’s Day.

Mahoe replaces Peter Cabreros, who after 44 years of service to the state, retired at the end of December.

Mahoe began working for PSD in June 1997 as a correctional officer at the Maui Community Correctional Center. He transferred to HCCC in July 1998 and worked his way up the ranks to HCCC chief of security in July 2016. He was assigned as the acting warden for HCCC in January 2020.

“The Department has complete confidence in HCCC Warden Cramer Mahoe’s leadership,” PSD officials say.

Craig began her career with PSD in 1994 at the Women’s Community Correctional Center as a corrections officer and worked her way up the ranks to a Captain at Halawa Correctional Facility. She has served as acting warden at KCF since January 2016.

“These managers have extensive experience in corrections and criminal justice,” said Public Safety Deputy Director for Corrections Shari Kimoto. “I believe their wealth of knowledge will lend to their leadership in their newly assigned roles.”