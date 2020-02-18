Police in Search of Missing Hilo Man

Police in Search of Missing Hilo ManFebruary 18, 2020, 10:36 AM HST (Updated February 18, 2020, 10:36 AM)
‹
›×
Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Hilo man who was reported missing.
David Ratcliff, 58, was last seen in Hilo on Jan. 16 in the Wainaku area.
SPONSORED VIDEO
He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches, 155 pounds with blue eyes and thinning light brown hair that is long in the back and kept in a ponytail. He always wears a baseball cap and either a long-sleeved shirt or jacket.
He may be in need of medications.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.