Police in Search of Missing Hilo Man

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Hilo man who was reported missing.

David Ratcliff, 58, was last seen in Hilo on Jan. 16 in the Wainaku area.

He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches, 155 pounds with blue eyes and thinning light brown hair that is long in the back and kept in a ponytail. He always wears a baseball cap and either a long-sleeved shirt or jacket.

He may be in need of medications.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.