Kona Community Hospital Foundation Accepts $4K Donation

On Feb. 10, the American Resort Developers Association (ARDA) donated $4,000 to the Kona Hospital Foundation (KHF) in support of Kona Community Hospital.

Gretchen Watson-Kabei with Wyndham Vacation Ownership and Sidney Fuke, ARDA Liaison were on hand to present the generous donation on behalf of the ARDA.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We’re so appreciative of the support of the American Resort Developers Association,” said Foundation Chair, Donna Hiranaka. “Their donations over a number of years greatly help us fulfill our mission to improve technologies and services at Kona Community Hospital.”

The Kona Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit corporation, was created to accept gifts and donations for new medical technology, expanded services and enhanced facilities for Kona Community Hospital.