Small Craft AdvisoryFebruary 17, 2020, 3:42 PM HST (Updated February 17, 2020, 3:42 PM)
‹
›×
3:33 PM HST Monday, Feb. 17, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
What: Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 8 to 12 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.