Maui Man Guilty of Enticement of a Minor

A Wailuku man is likely headed to prison after a federal grand jury found him guilty of sexual crime last week.

On Thursday, Nolan Nishida’s peers deemed him guilty of attempted enticement of a minor. The verdict followed a three-day trial before Senior United States District Judge Susan Oki Mollway. Sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2020.

According to the information presented during trial, on Oct. 11, 2017, Nishida exchanged messages with an individual whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He made arrangements to meet the girl for sex and drove to meet up with her. Instead of meeting the girl, he was arrested.

Nishida is currently 37 years old.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maui Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Morgan Early and Margaret Nammar.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by US Attorney’s Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.