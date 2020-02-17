Major Intersection Upgrade Public Meeting

How complicated can an intersection be? The answer is maybe more complicated than you think.

There will be an opportunity for the public to learn about and offer input on the possible options for the Waikoloa Road, Paniolo Avenue and Pua Melia Street intersection at a community scoping meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the Waikoloa School Cafeteria.

Signals, roundabouts and potentially other options could be possible for the $4.5 million Capital Improvement Project.

The Hawai‘i County Council in January also added $5.5 million to the Public Works project list for the Paniolo Avenue Rehabilitation Project. The project is set to include road resurfacing and shoulder improvements along a 1.7 mile stretch of road.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Both of these topics, as well as legislative updates, will be discussed by District 9 Councilman Tim Richards and State Rep. David Tarnas.

No registration is required to attend.