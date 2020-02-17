Kona-Kohala Chamber Living & Design Expo Coming This Weekend

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce wants to introduce the public to a taste of what local business has to offer at its 15th Annual Living & Design Expo.

Coming up on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23, the Expo will be held at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay. It will feature more than 40 home show exhibitors under the same roof.

Event admission and parking are free. Activities will include awards for best booths and live radio DJ Darde Gamayo from KAPA FM on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

In 2020, event sponsors include Honsador Lumber, Dickinson General Contracting, Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union, Hawai‘i Gas, Kona Solar, Provision Solar, Renewable Energy Services and West Hawai‘i Today.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Our chamber is committed to our community in providing opportunities that promote local resources,” said Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy Laros. “Come to our Living & Design Expo to find resources to build a new home, improve your existing residence and create comfortable living.”

For more information, contact the Chamber at 808-329-1758 or email [email protected].