February 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 17, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 17, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 17, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 62. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 78. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Washington’s Birthday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 60. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
