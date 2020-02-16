Summer Jobs With Summer Fun Program

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking to hire for one of its main mid-year programs.

The department has extended its deadline seeking applicants for temporary summer jobs working with keiki who attend its 2020 Summer Fun Program, according to a Parks and Recreation press release.

Applicants must possess a current First Aid certification, submit a completed Summer Fun application, and be available to work June 3 through July 20, 2020. Summer Fun starts June 8 following a mandatory two-day training period for all temporary employees.

Summer Fun applications are available online at http://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation, the Recreation Division Office at 799 Pi‘ilani Street in Hilo, and various County gymnasiums located around the island.

The department will continue to accept completed job applications until all positions are filled.

For more information about the Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2020 Summer Fun Program job opportunities, contact the Recreation Division at 808-961-8740.