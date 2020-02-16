Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

What: East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.