Small Craft AdvisoryFebruary 16, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated February 16, 2020, 5:15 AM)
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY
What: East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.