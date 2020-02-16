February 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Washington’s Birthday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.